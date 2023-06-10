Penn Capital Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 505,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,925 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Livent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTHM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Livent Price Performance

NYSE:LTHM opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

