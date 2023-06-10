Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys 1,271 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

