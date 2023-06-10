Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys 17,799 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $70.62 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

