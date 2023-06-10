Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys 2,167,265 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 21,166.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,177,504 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167,265 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $6.24 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

