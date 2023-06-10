Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys 29,253 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Repertoire Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 256.5% during the third quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 675,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 485,714 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,634,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after buying an additional 98,060 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 790,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after buying an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $947,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPB shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 3.6 %

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $396.13 million, a PE ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $100.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman David Edward Glazek acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 68,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,915.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

