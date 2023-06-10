Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys 3,232 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for about 1.6% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SEAS opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.97. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,869,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,869,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 2,713 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $151,195.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,280.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,230 shares of company stock worth $2,666,919 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

