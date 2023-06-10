Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys 7,131 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Alphatec comprises 1.6% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $15,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alphatec by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATEC. StockNews.com cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,823,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $448,729.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,694 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,249.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,823,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,803,402 shares of company stock worth $26,911,717. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

