Penn Capital Management Company LLC Cuts Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198,680 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,092,000 after buying an additional 26,871 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

Rambus Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $225,020.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 117,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $63.67 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 129.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

