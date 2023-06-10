Penn Capital Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,295,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 282,268 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 293,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 127,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sabre by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,219,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.81. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. Analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

