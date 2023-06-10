Penn Capital Management Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,459 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 176,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Triumph Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 206,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 551,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 33,905 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGI. Bank of America raised their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Triumph Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TGI stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.62. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley acquired 6,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $66,258.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,498.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 6,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $66,258.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,498.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,933 shares in the company, valued at $327,167.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Triumph Group

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.