Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,414 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Viad by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 46.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad by 68.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Viad by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,707.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $536.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

