Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $10.87 Million Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,365 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OI. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

O-I Glass Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OI stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.