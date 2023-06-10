Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,179.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,954. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

