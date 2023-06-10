Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,543 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 435.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 23.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $357,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,183,570.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $357,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,183,570.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,661. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.