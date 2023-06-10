Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $12.18 Million Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,039 shares during the period. XPO comprises about 1.2% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of XPO by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 48.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

