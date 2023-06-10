Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $14.09 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 835,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144,084 shares during the period. Patterson-UTI Energy makes up about 1.4% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PTEN opened at $11.31 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.