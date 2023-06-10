Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $16.03 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness comprises about 1.6% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PLNT opened at $67.28 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $85.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.