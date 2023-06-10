Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Golden Entertainment comprises approximately 1.7% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $16,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $15,461,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 22.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 8.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golden Entertainment

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $475,889.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,436 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 1.7 %

GDEN stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

