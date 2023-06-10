Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 80.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 20.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $40,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWN stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

