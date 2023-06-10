Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,552 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 14,539.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $88,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $88,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,488. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

