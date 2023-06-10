Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $8.31 Million Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,219 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Philip Woodlief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

