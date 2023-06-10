Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $9.02 Million Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,045 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,111,000 after buying an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KALU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of KALU opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.28. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.55.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -223.19%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

