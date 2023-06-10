Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $9.63 Million Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,455 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avient by 99.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 398.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of AVNT opened at $39.26 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

