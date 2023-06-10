Penn Capital Management Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 664,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,313 shares during the quarter. Bloomin’ Brands makes up 1.4% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,417,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,615,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after acquiring an additional 136,714 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLMN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

