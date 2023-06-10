Penn Capital Management Company LLC Invests $6.77 Million in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 119,709 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Relic by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,167,000 after buying an additional 105,092 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in New Relic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,934,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in New Relic by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,655 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

Insider Transactions at New Relic

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $90,679.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,184.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,191 shares of company stock worth $31,498,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Relic Stock Up 1.0 %

Several analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $68.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.