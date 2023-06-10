Penn Capital Management Company LLC Invests $8.15 Million in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 690,481 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASPN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $532.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

