Penn Capital Management Company LLC Lowers Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,478 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 42,927 shares during the period. Performance Food Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $63.22.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.