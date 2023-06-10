Penn Capital Management Company LLC Makes New $12.39 Million Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 114,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,394,000. Crocs accounts for about 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $116.19 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.94.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,483 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

