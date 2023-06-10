Penn Capital Management Company LLC Makes New $4.63 Million Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 120,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 263.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $2,660,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 2.2 %

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

