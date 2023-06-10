Penn Capital Management Company LLC Makes New $5 Million Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 175,787 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,561,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,998,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,314,000 after purchasing an additional 388,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,622,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,799,000 after purchasing an additional 45,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUM opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

