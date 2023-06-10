Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 30,351 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,351 shares during the quarter. Carpenter Technology comprises about 1.2% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $690.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.48%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

