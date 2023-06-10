Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 32,960 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,400,000 after acquiring an additional 80,919 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 2.5 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $62.27.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.