Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 388 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare makes up about 1.2% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

ACHC stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

