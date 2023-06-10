Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 66,519 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,519 shares during the quarter. FB Financial makes up approximately 1.5% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $15,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 702.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $216,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,822,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,727,274.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $216,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,822,091 shares in the company, valued at $334,727,274.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,750,947.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 68,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,650. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.