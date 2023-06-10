Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 9,262 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up 1.4% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $14,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 47.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $65.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

