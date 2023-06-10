Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 94,339 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,339 shares during the period. E.W. Scripps accounts for approximately 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $12,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSP shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $8.40 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

