Penn Capital Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,598,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. American Axle & Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,973,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 252,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 715,970 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.26. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.