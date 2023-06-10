Penn Capital Management Company LLC Raises Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,144 shares during the period. PENN Entertainment makes up 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 114.3% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 52.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,660,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,686,000 after buying an additional 574,239 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after buying an additional 498,084 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 395.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 454,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PENN. Roth Capital raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $26.20 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

