Penn Capital Management Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,068 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMP. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.86%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.