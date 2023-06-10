Penn Capital Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,021 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $27.81 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

