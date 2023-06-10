Penn Capital Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 763,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 134,408 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,909,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,262,000 after buying an additional 1,700,249 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,805,000 after buying an additional 361,820 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,166,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after buying an additional 301,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In related news, CEO Robert John Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.09. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $21.36.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

