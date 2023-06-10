Penn Capital Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,252 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

EPRT has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

