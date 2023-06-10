Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 15,873 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,873 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for approximately 1.6% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Five Below by 3,530.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Five Below by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $185.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.57.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

