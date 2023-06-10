Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 40,185 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,185 shares during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas comprises about 1.4% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NOG opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.97.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

