Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 6,224 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group comprises about 1.6% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $15,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,116.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,993 shares of company stock worth $4,700,051. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $165.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.59.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

