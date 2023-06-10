Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 7,906 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,029,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,393,000 after acquiring an additional 609,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

