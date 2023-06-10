Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 80,351 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,351 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $10,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $142,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

SBCF has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.64%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

