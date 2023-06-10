Penn Capital Management Company LLC Takes $8.85 Million Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 182,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,846,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,173,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,731,000 after purchasing an additional 837,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3,168.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 508,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 492,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 286,206 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $42.50 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.94.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $169,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

