Penn Capital Management Company LLC Trims Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,669 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameris Bancorp news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,368.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Lahaise bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,413.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,526 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

