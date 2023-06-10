Penn Capital Management Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,820,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,733,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 277,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,015,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 837,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 108,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,529,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 198,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $649.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.